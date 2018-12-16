UAE Presidents issues Federal Decree restructuring UAE Central Bank

Pursuant to the Decree, the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE shall be reconstituted for a period of four years by the following; Hareb Masoud Hamad Al Darmaki as the Chairman of the Board of Directors; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh as the Vice Chairman; and the members Mubarak Rashed Khamis Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank; Younis Haji Al Khoori; Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama; Khalid Ahmed Altayer; Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi.