RAK Ruler receives Al Mataf Heritage rowing team

The delegation congratulated Sheikh Saud on the victory of his boat, Jelfar 7, led by Badr Nasser Ahmed, as well as Khalid Mohammed Al Shehhi’s first place finish, in a rowing competition that took place in Abu Dhabi as part of the country's 47th National Day celebrations.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the rowing team for their achievements and hard work, while expressing his happiness and wishing them further success.

He also praised the efforts of the association's management in conserving the nation’s heritage and the sports of the nation’s ancestors, as well as for raising future generations who are aware of these sports, can compete in marine heritage sports, and achieve leading positions.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Ras Al Khaimah Sports Club, and Rashid Suwaidan Al Khateri, Director-General of the Hospitalities and Protocols Department.