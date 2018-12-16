'Year of Tolerance' will reinforce UAE’s social, ethical principles: UAQ Ruler

He added that this approach highlights the country’s cultural and social legacy, which were strengthened by the wise leadership and promotes the values of justice and tolerance, to serve as a beacon of light to the entire world and help its peoples to achieve coexistence, security, peace and stability.

The UAE supports the culture of dialogue among the community, as confirmed by its religion and community traditions, and believes in the importance of equality and supports the right of everyone to communicate and live in peace, Sheikh Saud noted.