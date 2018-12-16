Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Palestinian Business Council's 'Year of Zayed' event

The ceremony, which was held at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, was attended by Issam Tawfeeq Mosalha, Palestinian Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of members of Arab diplomatic corps accredited to the state, as well as members of the Palestinian community.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the close historical relations between the UAE and Palestine, adding that the celebration of the Year of Zayed clearly indicates this relationship. He also referred to the achievements of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his great role in defending the rights of Palestinians.

The Minister of Tolerance also noted that the celebration together is a chance to recall the honourable record of this great leader.

"We are following Sheikh Zayed's approach in supporting the Palestinian cause and enabling its brotherly people to achieve a successful future in all fields, especially since the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the distinguished historic leader who had a genuine national ideology and deep and sincere belonging to all issues of the Arab nation, believes that Palestine is the first Arab cause and that we must do all we can to support them until they obtain their legitimate rights," he concluded.