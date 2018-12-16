ERC to restore two schools in Abyan, Yemen

The project is part of the Year of Zayed and the ERC’s efforts to support education in the governorate.

Nasser Madhouj, Director of the Education Office of the District, praised the support provided by the UAE through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, in the education sector, which will help improve the education system in Abyan and other liberated governorates.

He added that due to the support of members of the Arab Coalition, most notably the UAE, both the district and the governorate are overcoming the destruction caused by the Houthis militias.

During the Year of Zayed, the ERC has carried out many projects in Abyan Governorate, including restoring and maintaining schools, including Al Saddiq Secondary School in Zanjibar, as well as the local education office and warehouse. It also distributed school uniforms and bags to 23,000 students in 11 governorates, as well as food parcels to teachers.