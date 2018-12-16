ERC provides 100 tonnes of food aid to residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

The aid is a continuation of the humanitarian and relief efforts of the UAE in the Yemeni arena as part of a strategic plan to support the newly liberated cities and districts of Yemen, provide humanitarian relief assistance and support the Yemeni people to alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions caused by the violations of the Houthi militias Under this framework, the ERC distributed 100 tonnes of food aid and basic supplies to vulnerable families on the Red Sea coast.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people and commended the ERC’s efforts in this regard.

The assistance, that was implemented in the Red Sea coast areas after the liberation, reached 112,000 food baskets that were distributed among 100 villages, benefiting about 784,000 Yemeni citizens.