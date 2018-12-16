Local and international initiatives in the 'Year of Tolerance': Nahyan bin Mubarak

Sheikh Nahyan referred to Sheikh Khalifa's statement that the Year of Tolerance is an extension of the Year of Zayed, as it upholds the values of tolerance and co-existence that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan established among the people of the UAE.

He said the upcoming visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to the UAE in February 2019 will strengthen the UAE's position as a global role model for peace, amity and tolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan indicated that the announcement of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance puts great responsibility on the Ministry and on the government authorities and the community at large to emphasise the importance attached to tolerance in the UAE, as envisioned and supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.