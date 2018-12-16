UAE committed to boosting coordination with UN on delivery of humanitarian relief assistance

Al Shamsi made the statement on Saturday, while addressing a session of the UN General Assembly to discuss strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including special economic assistance.

He said the UAE is pleased with a call to enhance mechanisms for pre-emptive disaster financing and the disaster relief emergency fund forecast-based financing window, and stressed the need for developing more effective markers to ensure that all needs of relief assistance are met, including the Gender With Age marker.

Al Shamsi said the UAE launched several related initiatives, including the 'Education Cannot Wait' initiative which calls for focussing humanitarian response on providing support to children in their early years of life, and to the parents.

"Without this support, the children's abilities will deteriorate in the long run, impacting the abilities of their respective communities to adjust to the post-conflict or post-disatser stage," he noted.