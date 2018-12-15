UAE is a homeland of tolerance, coexistence and openness: RAK Ruler

  • Saturday 15, December 2018 in 7:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that due to the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and wisdom of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has become a homeland of tolerance, coexistence and openness.
Sheikh Saud said that the declaration of 2019 as 'Year of Tolerance' by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, "reflects the existing UAE noble message to extend bridges of love and peace with various peoples of the world, and it also emphasises that the UAE is the capital of tolerance in the whole world."
 
He also stressed that tolerance is an essential component of the UAE society and Emirati culture, which was gleaned from the teachings of Islam and the deep-rooted Arab values.
 
He added that this component, which is protected by a legal system that guarantees justice and equality and rejects violence, extremism and hatred, has created an attractive environment for more than 200 nationalities living peacefully on this precious land.