Tolerance is a way of life in UAE: NMC Chairman

Dr. Al Jaber added, that 'Year of Tolerance' is a natural extension of the 'Year of Zayed', as the giving, love and tolerance values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continue to play a pivotal role in the UAE's successes through the efforts of the wise leadership to foster these values."

He went on to say, "The media sector plays an important role to encourage tolerance in society and contributes to instilling them in new generations. It has promoted tolerance in the UAE as a way of life, which is clearly reflected in various nationalities and cultures, who live and work in the UAE with harmony, peace and happiness.

"Year of Tolerance is also an opportunity to strengthen and redouble the efforts to deliver the UAE's humanitarian messages to the world and to establish the country's high status as a beacon of tolerance, mutual respect, cooperation and affirmative action," he stated.