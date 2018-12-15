Tolerance is a way of life in UAE: NMC Chairman

  • Saturday 15, December 2018 in 7:30 PM
Sharjah24 - WAM: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, has said that declaration of the 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance' by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reinforces the keenness of the wise leadership on promoting noble human values which are cornerstones of civilisation, and demonstrates the UAE's universal model of tolerance, openness, acceptance of the other, coexistence and cooperation for the benefit of humanity.
Dr. Al Jaber added, that 'Year of Tolerance' is a natural extension of the 'Year of Zayed', as the giving, love and tolerance values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continue to play a pivotal role in the UAE's successes through the efforts of the wise leadership to foster these values."
 
He went on to say, "The media sector plays an important role to encourage tolerance in society and contributes to instilling them in new generations. It has promoted tolerance in the UAE as a way of life, which is clearly reflected in various nationalities and cultures, who live and work in the UAE with harmony, peace and happiness.
 
"Year of Tolerance is also an opportunity to strengthen and redouble the efforts to deliver the UAE's humanitarian messages to the world and to establish the country's high status as a beacon of tolerance, mutual respect, cooperation and affirmative action," he stated.