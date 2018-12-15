Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman attend final race of 2018 SAUDIA Ad Diriyah E-Prix

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pleasure at attending the 2018 SAUDIA Ad Diriyah E-Prix. He congratulated Prince Mohammed on the success of the event.

He added that hosting the championship adds to Saudi Arabia's success in organising major international events and shows the tremendous potentials the kingdom has in terms, particularly in terms of highly qualified and skilled human resources.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is steadily and confidently surging ahead in its race to the future," he stated.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride at the deep-rooted fraternal relations and strong bonds between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Along with Sheikh Mohamed, the event was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship, Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Lt. General Eisa Saif bin Abalan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff, heads of delegations and senior officials.

2018 SAUDIA Ad Diriyah E-Prix saw 22 champion drivers from 11 countries, including Germany, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Brazil, Portugal, Thailand, Argentina, and Switzerland, competing for top honours.