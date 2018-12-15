UAE President declares 2019 as 'Year of Tolerance'

His Highness said that the Year of Tolerance is an extension of the Year of Zayed, as it upholds the values of tolerance and co-existence that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan established among the people of the UAE. "Instilling values of tolerance carries on Sheikh Zayed's legacy and teachings," Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed affirmed, adding that it is one of the most important attributes that we can impact on our people and the global community to ensure the safety, stability and happiness of peoples across the world.