Saif bin Zayed conveys leadership's condolences to King of Bahrain

Sheikh Saif also conveyed the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to King Hamad.

Along with Sheikh Saif, condolences were also offered by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and members of the accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Saif arrived in Manama earlier today and was received by Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahraini Interior Minister.