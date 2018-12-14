Saif bin Zayed conveys leadership's condolences to King of Bahrain

Sharjah24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Sheikha Noura bint Isa Al Khalifa, when he met him at Al Safriya Palace in Manama on Friday.
Sheikh Saif also conveyed the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to King Hamad.
 
Along with Sheikh Saif, condolences were also offered by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and members of the accompanying delegation.
 
Sheikh Saif arrived in Manama earlier today and was received by Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahraini Interior Minister.