Abdullah bin Zayed sends message to Romanian counterpart

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, delivered the letter during his meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister in Bucharest.

Al Matroushi conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah and his best wishes for more progress and prosperity to the Romanian people.

The Ambassador said that the UAE welcomes valued support of Romania for UAE's nomination to the post. He also pointed out that the UAE has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from 1986 to 1987, given its belief that the United Nations and Security Council are still indispensable platforms for conflict resolution and the promotion of peace and security.

The UAE will continue to play its role as a member of this vital international organisation, he added.