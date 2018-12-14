UAE supports UNICEF efforts in Cuba

Maria Cristina Perceval, UNICEF Regional Director in Latin American and Caribbean signed the agreement in the presence of UNICEF programme Coordinator, Victoria Colamarco, and a number of Cuban officials.

Perceval asserted that the Emirati support will contribute to enhancing integration of children with disabilities and develop their skills.

Al Matroushi said that signing the pact is part of the UAE's efforts to promote international cooperation and contribute to issues of priority for societies such as education.