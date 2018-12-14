ERC launches second phase of drinking water project in Abyan

During the second phase of the project water reservoirs and main pumping lines will be built in the area.

Saleh Belaidi, Director Abyan Water Department, said that two reservoirs one main and the other sub repository with a capacity of 250 cubic metres, will be constructed in two months.

Meanwhile, ERC has also opened a bookstore of the Ministry of Education after revamping and restoration.

Mahdi Al Hamed Deputy Governor of Abyan, in the presence of Yahya Al Yazidi, Director General of the Ministry of Education, said that in addition to restoration of the bookshop, a number of schools will be opened and the Office of the Directorate General of the Ministry will be revamped.

The projects are part of the development, service, and social programmes carried out by the UAE in the Yemeni governorates which are aimed at improving living conditions of the Yemenis.

Al Yazidi extended thanks and appreciation to the immense efforts of the ERC to serve Abyan, pointing out that the ERC has restored four schools in various districts of the governorate.