UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia's announcement to establish coastal states

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said that the Saudi efforts to maintain stability and co-operation in the Red Sea region are inspiring and that the initiative in itself is a diplomatic success for the countries of the region, led by Riyadh with effort and professionalism. This promising development enhances peace and prosperity in the region, he said.

This initiative will promote coordination between the Arab and regional countries with littorals on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in all fields, enhance their interests and support efforts to establish stability at the regional and international levels, he added.

Dr. Gargash further stated that agreement on the idea of establishing such an entity would contribute to protecting international trade and international shipping movements and would enhance security, investment and development of these countries. It is also a part of the responsibility shouldered by these countries to safeguard security in the Gulf of Aden, which was, and remains, a bridge of communication between civilisations and cultures.