Fujairah Crown Prince attends ‘4th Fujairah Arabian Horse Beauty Championship’

He also highlighted the importance of horse-breeding in the UAE during his attendance at the '4th Fujairah Arabian Horse Beauty Championship' at the historic Fujairah Fort.

Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports Cultural Club, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society were also present.

The event, which saw the participation of around 250 horses representing several stables from around the country, was supervised and organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the emirate’s ongoing support for equestrian sports, which is due to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to establish Fujairah on the map of equestrian competitions while noting the considerable participation witnessed by the championship, and the remarkable development of its fourth edition, as an annual championship that gathers together lovers of authentic Arabian horses.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad honoured the top ten competitors of the championship’s second round and thanked its participants and organisers for showcasing the beauty of authentic Arabian horses.