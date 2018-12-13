Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of new batch of MBRC for Leadership Development Programme

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "I am happy to oversee the graduation of future leaders of the nation because they are the eyes with which we see our future and the hands with which we build our country. Creating leaders is the goal of a successful nation, and our journey is in constant need of new generations of leaders, to keep pace with the ambitions of our people."

"Training new leaders will add new ideas and initiatives to our country’s development and will guarantee our ongoing advancement, which relies on our efforts to create new leaders," he added.

The graduates presented their projects to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, who praised their ideas and efforts and showed his support for two ideas to establish two non-government organisations, which will offer innovative social services.

The first organisation aims to hire unemployed Emiratis and offers its services to government and non-governmental organisations at competitive prices. The second will offer home care services for the elderly at prices that are 10 percent less than the market price.

The centre reflects the academic leadership of Sheikh Mohammed, which aims to train national leaders, in cooperation with leading international universities, who can keep pace with international developments and achieve his vision.