UAE's GCAA participates in International Air Transportation Conference in Nairobi

Heading the UAE delegation is Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General, accompanied by local civil aviation authorities and heads of the national carriers. The delegation will hold talks on air transport with more than twenty countries to develop relations. On the first day of the conference, the delegation met with the delegation of the Republic of Nigeria and held a record number of discussions on increasing the number of flights.

The UAE is one of the leading countries in the world in concluding air transportation agreements as it has signed 175 agreements in this field.