FNC to participate in 'Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Executive Committee' meetings

It will also participate in the meeting of the "Special Committee of the Legal Team of the Executive Committee" Friday.

The division will be represented in the two meetings by the FNC members Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi, Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammoudi and Salem Abdullah Al Shamsi.

During the two meetings, the FNC delegation will propose guidelines for a model Arab law related to women and children, and another Arab law related to combatting terrorism and terrorist groups.

The 24th edition of the meetings will discuss proposed amendments to the Arab Parliamentary Union Charter and its statute, as well as to the work programme draft, the 2019 budget draft, the agenda of the "29th Conference of the Arab Parliamentary Union," and the approval of the list of organisations that will be invited to attend the union’s upcoming conferences.

The meetings will also discuss the reports, activities and outcomes of meetings of a special committee, most notably the Special Committee of the Legal Team. The FNC delegation will present its proposed amendments to the regulations of the "Arab Parliamentary Excellence Award" and the "Arab Parliamentary Union Charter," and it will comment on the work programme draft and 2019 budget draft.

The Special Committee of the Legal Team will discuss the suggestions of participating Arab parliamentary divisions on the guideline models for the two Arab laws.