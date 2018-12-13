UAE welcomes political breakthroughs on Yemen

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday that there was "encouraging news" from Sweden, adding that important political progress had been made, including on the status of Hodeidah. The Saudi-led Arab Coalition and Yemeni Forces applying military pressure helped enable said breakthrough, he continued.

Dr. Gargash stressed that the commitment to the political process and efforts led by the United Nations, and the need to continue these steps, to ensure the stability and prosperity of the Yemeni people, must be attained via a sustainable political solution as per UN Resolution 2216.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs went on to say that diplomatic progress was made possible by sustained military pressure against the Houthis along the Red Sea Coast and surrounding areas in Hodeidah. "The Coalition has held its commitment to maintain the flow of humanitarian assistance and to avoid damaging the port," he affirmed.

Dr. Gargash expressed his sincere appreciation to the 5,000 Emirati soldiers and Yemeni forces for their readiness to liberate Hodeidah Port. "Their bravery and commitment made the diplomatic progress possible," he continued.

He also relayed his appreciation to the UN and the Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, for their "efforts", "perserverence", and their "commitment to peace and to the people of Yemen."