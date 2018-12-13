ERC supplies Aden University Law School with educational supplies, equipment

The provisions of the supplies will enable the university to ensure the success of local education and provide an ideal environment for its students, as part of the UAE’s keenness to support the education system in Yemen.

The ERC’s support was received by Dr. Mohamed Salah Mohsen, Dean of the Law School, which includes desktop computers, printers, laptops, scanners, projectors, presentation screens and copier machines.

Dr. Mohsen praised the ERC for helping the law school in such a timely manner, including with equipment that will support the education process.

He also praised the UAE’s ongoing overall support for Yemen and its people, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, especially in the educational sector.