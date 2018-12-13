UAE Ambassador to Mexico receives invitation for ENERTAM 2019

The event, which will take place from 9th to 11th April 2019, in the port of Tampico, aims to establish direct communication between local energy companies and investors and service providers from other parts of Mexico and other countries.

Al Manhaly received the invitation while meeting with Clynes at the UAE Embassy. Clynes spoke about key sectors in his state, which is one of Mexico’s leading regions and was declared by the federal government as the country’s "energy centre."

Al Manhaly presented the energy agenda of the UAE and its participation in international events related to renewable, alternative and clean energy.

He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to attract investments and strengthen its cooperation with partner countries and investors while welcoming the keens of the government of Tamaulipas to establish direct and strong ties with the UAE.

Both sides agreed to establish a cooperation agenda for various sectors.