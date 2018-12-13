RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Luxembourg

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Ambassador of Luxembourg, and wished her success in carrying out her duties to enhance mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Luxembourg, and means of boosting them for the interest of their peoples.

The Ambassador of Luxembourg commended the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general and Ras al-Khaimah in particular, in various fields.

The meeting was attended by and number of Sheikhs and officials.