Biotechnology set to be the ‘next big wave of innovation’

During the course of his lecture, titled Biotech is the New Digital, hosted at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, Negroponte said he could foresee a future in which information and knowledge would be delivered to the brain via tiny robots in one’s bloodstream so that they can get very close to all the cells and nerves. The lecture was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, as well as other dignitaries.

When Negroponte spoke at the inaugural TED event in 1984, he made five predictions though he termed them extrapolations based on research being done at MIT that more or less came true.

He was working off 15 years of research and forecast what he thought would happen in the field of digital technology. Negroponte’s extrapolations have generally been based on the pioneering work of the MIT Media Lab, which applies an unorthodox research approach to envision the impact of emerging technologies on everyday life, but recently he made a prediction which is more "in the prediction category". But even this was based on the work of his media lab colleagues who are mapping the brain and studying how we interact with it.

The man who invented the touchscreen in the 1970s and "predicted" the most important technological revolutions of recent times says the best way to interact with the brain is from the inside, from the bloodstream. Negroponte said the media lab has been studying ways to send the brain concentrated doses of artificial intelligence through pills, looking to interact directly with the neurons, reaching the brain from within and not the eyes, which he feels "have become outdated instruments". In theory, this will make it possible to ingest knowledge, be it of Shakespeare or of French, simply by swallowing a pill. This might sound unbelievable, he said, but "things that are difficult to imagine do happen".

Through his 1995 best-seller Being Digital, Negroponte gave readers a glimpse into the world we now occupy, complete with wireless, touch screens, ebooks and personalised news. He also predicted that digital media would evolve to be part of our everyday lives. "Computing is not about computers any more. It is about living," he said at the time. In the same vein, it is biotech now which is starting to ring in the changes and will eventually help transform most things in the future.

Negroponte said biotechnology is already beginning to affect the way we live, with the use of living systems and organisms to develop products increasing dramatically in recent years. He believes that we have now reached a stage where the natural and the artificial have blended. In every field, we obsess on the distinction between synthetic and natural, but in a hundred years "there will be no difference between them," he said.