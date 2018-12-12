ERC distributes food to population in Yemeni Governorate of Shabwa

  • Wednesday 12, December 2018 in 8:55 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has distributed 63 tonnes of food aid, commodities and basic food items to the population of Markha Al Sofla District in the Governorate of Shabwa for the benefit of 15,000 most of them women and children.
The aid is part of ERC's efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni families and help them to overcome the current humanitarian and living conditions.
 
The assistance will contribute to meeting the basic needs of the needy families who suffer from dire economic conditions due to the inhuman practices of the Iran-backed Houthi militia against civilians.
 
ERC teams are continuing their humanitarian role to support the liberated directorates and cities through carrying out development, serves, and social projects aimed at enhancing the lives of the Yemenis.