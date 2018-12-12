Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ambassador of Japan

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Wednesday received Kanji Fujiki, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, who called on His Highness on the occasion of the end of his tenure to the UAE.
Sheikh Saud praised Fujiki's efforts in strengthening relations between the UAE and Japan and wished him success in his career in the future.
In return, the Ambassador wished Sheikh Saud and the people of Ras Al Khaimah peace and prosperity.