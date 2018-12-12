GCC Engineering Federation praises UAE's infrastructure sector achievements

He also thanked Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, for supporting the federation.

He made this statement during a meeting, which was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, between Dr. Al Nuaimi, Dr. Al Hamad, Eng. Mohammed Mashroum, President of the Engineers Association in the UAE, and Eng. Soliman Abdulrahman Al Hajeri, Secretary-General of the Association.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi received an invitation to attend and participate as a key speaker in the "GCC Engineering Forum," which will be held in Saudi Arabia, under the title, "The Future of the GCC Engineer, in Light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." The federation also offered him an honorary membership to the federation, in appreciation of his efforts to promote engineering professions in GCC countries.

Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the achievements of the federation since its establishment in 1997, as well as the association while stressing that the ministry supports them both.

During the meeting, which was attended by Eng. Mohammed Al Mell. Assistant Under-Secretary for Engineering Services, Aisha Al Midfa, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Infrastructure Planning Sector, and Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director of the Marine Transport Sector of the Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime, he was also briefed by Dr. Al Hamad about the federation’s work and its future plans to integrate the engineering activities of GCC countries.