US policy in the long term to ease the interference in the Middle East

Bremmer, who is the president and founder of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, expressed his concerns not for 2019, but the fact that when a new economic downturn hits us, it would only lead to greater fragmentation across the globe.

Citing three critical global incidences to support his theory, Bremmer recalled North Korea’s recent theft of the US Treasury codes, the Huawei impasse with the Chinese, and Russia’s malware cyber-attack on Ukraine that had a major knock-on effect on global multinationals, including the shipping giant Maersk, apart from wiping out one per cent of Ukraine’s GDP and destroying 10 per cent of all Ukrainian computers.

"These three things clearly show that all geopolitics are trending negative and I have never seen that before,” said the political pundit, proclaiming that the reason for his worry stems from the fact that when the next economic recession hits, the world will have a problem.

“Unlike the last time in 2008 when all governments came together to boost consumer confidence and essentially say ‘we have it handled’, this time around we can expect a blame game with the US blaming China, the Chinese blaming the Americans, the Italians blaming the Germans and UK pointing fingers at Germany.

“We have lost political resilience all over the world. And when the recession hits and it is soon coming, the global markets will be fragmented, and the response of individual countries will be aligned against political blocks, essentially China and the US – that’s when we'll get into trouble. In other words, the political implications of the next economic down-cycle will be much greater dislocation."

Bremmer is of the belief that a major reason for the current political disruption is that the "geopolitical order is no longer as aligned with the United States and its allies”.

And nowhere will this be more evident than in the region, where in the long term the US policy will be that of disengagement, paving the way for China to play a chief role as the architect of the Post American order in the region given that Russians have limited strategic interest. With this eventuality, China is likely to emerge as the “dominant political power” in the Middle East.

Concluding the session, Bremmer was optimistic that while the geopolitical fractures would potentially widen in 2019, the year itself is unlikely to implode on us.