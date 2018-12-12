UAE, Luxembourg explore opportunities in joint space projects

The workshop follows the Agency's signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in 2017.

Leaders and senior officials from the UAE Space Agency, Luxembourg Ministry of Economy, and the Space Industry attended the workshop. Key attendees included Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency; Dr. Mohammed Al Junaibi, Executive Director of the Space Sector; Khaled Al Hashmi, Director of Space Mission; Naser Al Rashedi, Director of Space Policies and Regulations; Naser Al Hammadi, Head of International Organisations and Relations; Elisabeth Cardoso, Luxembourg Ambassador to the UAE; Mario Grotz, Director-General for Research, Intellectual Property and New Technologies at the Ministry of the Economy; Dr. Marc Serres, the Chief Executive Officer of the Luxembourg Space Agency and Dr. Mathias Link, Director for International Affairs and SpaceResources.lu.

The workshop kicked off with representatives of the UAE Space Agency and Luxembourg sharing their thoughts on space science, research, and technology in the UAE and Luxembourg. The two parties presented overviews of their policies and projects, along with their planned scientific and technical cooperation on projects of mutual interest. Representatives from both sides also proposed strengthening strategic cooperation in governance and investment in the space sector.

The one-day event demonstrated the ongoing cooperation between the UAE Space Agency and Luxembourg in exploring future opportunities for the development of joint space projects. Moreover, representatives from key space companies in the UAE and Luxembourg showcased their projects, highlighting the benefits and economic contribution of the space industry.

Dr. Al Ahbabi said, "Establishing and maintaining close relationships with global leaders in the space industry is crucial for bringing about new ideas for further space exploration opportunities. Signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is part of our strategic goals to develop our close ties with Luxembourg and raise the profile of the space sector both in the UAE and in Luxembourg."

"The sharing and exchange of information and ideas between nations has the potential to result in ground-breaking space projects and research. It is for this reason that workshops like this are a crucial step towards advancing the space sector locally, regionally and internationally," he added.

Commenting on UAE-Luxembourg ties, Marc Serres, said, "Luxembourg and the UAE have a common approach and goals which open for both countries excellent collaboration opportunities that lead to new ventures and add to the growing momentum in the space industry. By creating such international partnerships, the Luxembourg Space Agency demonstrates its commitment to support and nurture the growing number of commercial space initiatives with their intrepid explorers that intend to promote actively the peaceful exploration and the sustainable utilisation of space resources for the benefit of humankind."