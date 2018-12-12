UAE bolsters labour cooperation with Rwanda, Nepal and Cambodia

Their meetings took place separately on the sidelines of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which concluded on Tuesday in Marrakech, Morocco.

The meetings addressed the outcomes of the conference, which approved an international agreement related to safe, organised and regulated migration. They also discussed the Doutcomes of the 11th Summit of the Global Forum on Migration and Development which was held in Marrakech to prepare for the conference.

During the meetings, His Excellency Al Hamli highlighted the UAE’s keenness to enhance its bilateral partnerships with countries that provide it with workers and participate in related international events.

He also presented the reality of the UAE’s labour market and its national legislation that ensure transparency and balanced working relations between two employment parties, in light of the implementation of a package of policies, programmes and initiatives that provide respect for the rights of both employment parties and raise awareness about the rights and obligations in working contracts.

Sazibra, Bista and Enk praised the UAE’s labour market, which attracts workers from their countries, in light of relevant international standards while stressing their keenness to promote bilateral cooperation with the UAE and exchange expertise in labour issues.

During the meetings, they arranged the signing of bilateral Memorandums of Understanding related to labour.

Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations, and several officials were present during the meeting.