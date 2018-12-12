ERC pays debt of over 500 women in Jordan

The directives of Sheikh Hamdan are part of the ERC’s various initiatives during the Year of Zayed, in light of the ERC’s objectives to help needy people in Arab and Islamic countries.

An ERC delegation went to the Jordanian capital, Amman, to supervise the implementation of Sheikh Hamdan’s directives, in cooperation and coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Social Development and other relevant authorities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that the directives of Sheikh Hamdan are part of his many initiatives that reflect his humanitarian vision to support Arab countries and assist mothers and sisters in debt in Jordan.

He added that the initiative aims to achieve many objectives, including financially supporting women and giving them an opportunity to integrate into the community with hope and optimism.

The ERC began implementing the directives of Sheikh Hamdan to pay the debts of women in Jordan, Al Falahi explained, noting that relevant Jordanian authorities have welcomed the initiative and expressed their willingness to cooperate with the ERC.