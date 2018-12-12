ERC pays debt of over 500 women in Jordan

  • Wednesday 12, December 2018 in 4:33 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Upon the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC paid the debts of over 500 women in Jordan, who are facing judicial sentences due to their inability to pay their debts.
The directives of Sheikh Hamdan are part of the ERC’s various initiatives during the Year of Zayed, in light of the ERC’s objectives to help needy people in Arab and Islamic countries. 
 
An ERC delegation went to the Jordanian capital, Amman, to supervise the implementation of Sheikh Hamdan’s directives, in cooperation and coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Social Development and other relevant authorities. 
 
Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that the directives of Sheikh Hamdan are part of his many initiatives that reflect his humanitarian vision to support Arab countries and assist mothers and sisters in debt in Jordan. 
 
He added that the initiative aims to achieve many objectives, including financially supporting women and giving them an opportunity to integrate into the community with hope and optimism. 
 
The ERC began implementing the directives of Sheikh Hamdan to pay the debts of women in Jordan, Al Falahi explained, noting that relevant Jordanian authorities have welcomed the initiative and expressed their willingness to cooperate with the ERC.