MBRSG launches lifelong learning strategy for sustainable knowledge

The new strategy adheres to the UAE leadership’s directives to promote continuous learning for sustainable knowledge, through the adoption of innovative solutions that deliver scientific insight and expertise to MBRSG’s students and graduates from various disciplines.

The Alumni Gathering also saw the unveiling of the strategy’s main initiative, the new edition of the Leadership Club, which seeks to firmly establish lifelong learning as a concept and develop an interactive platform that brings together leaders, students and graduates. The platform creates a collaborative ecosystem that facilitates the exchange of knowledge in a wide range of academic and training courses, all the while providing access to the latest developments in government and institutional operations.

The gathering was attended by MBRSG’s Executive President Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri and MBRSG Dean Prof. Raed Awamleh, along with several faculty members, Government officials and Private sector executives who graduated from MBRSG’s Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Innovation Management (MIM), Master of Public Policy (MPP), and Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA), as well as other executive education and open-enrolment programmes.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Al Marri said, "The School’s Lifelong Learning Strategy is anchored in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to cement and normalise lifelong learning as a practice, all while strengthening efforts to build a knowledge-centred society. The strategy aims to provide students and graduates with scientific and practical knowledge long after they’ve completed their studies."

"With the Leadership Club initiative – which is part of the Strategy and is the first of its kind in the UAE – MBRSG will be providing sustainable academic and practical knowledge for our students and graduates," Dr. Al Marri explained.

Prof. Awamleh, for his part, noted, "We are delighted to be launching the new edition of the Leadership Club – an integral part of MBRSG’s Lifelong Learning Strategy, which seeks to provide an invaluable opportunity for the School’s students to continue developing their knowledge and expertise, uninterruptedly, for 10 years after graduation through a bundle of diverse programmemes that enrich their knowledge and sharpen their skills, customizing them for their respective career orientations."

With its Leadership club initiative, MBRSG seeks to optimise the use of modern knowledge resources, strengthen bonds among graduates of various disciplines and keep them aware of the School’s most important academic and research activities. Membership in the Club will be granted to students and graduates from all academic and training programmes at MBRSG, which provides them with creative space for constructive dialogue about best local and international practices.

Hany Abdelmonem, Head of the MBRSG Student Council, applauded MBRSG for its continuous efforts in promoting knowledge, stressing that the Leadership Club will offer students and graduates access to more science, knowledge and expertise, laying the foundations for a long-term relationship between the School and its alumni, and paving the way for more knowledge and communication activities.

The Annual Alumni Gathering also included a brainstorming session on "The Future of MBRSG programmes", which explored the best ways to ensure lifelong education and tailor academic output to match international standards and adapt to the changes in Government and institutional operations.