14,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC food aid in Ad Durayhimi and Hays

The aid convoy included 60 tonnes of food supplies targeting 14,000 Yemeni citizens, mostly children and women.

The convoy is a continuation of the humanitarian and relief efforts of the UAE in the Yemeni arena as part of a strategic plan to support the newly liberated cities and districts of Yemen, provide humanitarian relief assistance and support the Yemeni people to alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions caused by the violations of the Houthi militias Additionally, the ERC continues to support the liberated districts and cities in the Red Sea Coast through the implementation of development, service and social projects aimed at improving the lives of the Yemeni people.