FNC holds 4th session

During the session, the FNC passed two draft laws on the consolidated closing accounts of the federations and of the independent entities for the fiscal year ending on 31st December 2017, and on the federal budgets, as well as the budgets of independent entities for the fiscal year 2019.

The session was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

The members tabled a questions to Noura Al Kaabi on the cultural outcomes and two questions to Obaid Al Tayer on the 'Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund' and on the relatively high fees of federal services.

Addressing the session, Al Tayer said the Ministry finalised a draft federal law on health insurance, which is scheduled for submission to the technical committee at the ministry and to the legislations committee.