The campaign is part of the ERC’s efforts to maintain the health of students and offer therapeutic services, which will help improve their general health and eradicate contagious diseases, especially cholera.

The campaign began at the "Martyr Qamhad School" in Al Khawkhah District, with the attendance of Dr. Al Hassan Ali Taher, Governor of Hodeidah, and several Yemeni officials, who praised the ERC’s humanitarian initiative.