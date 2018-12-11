Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council Meeting

‪"Vocational and technical training are key pillars in our journey towards tomorrow, as well as for our current economic and social sustainability. It plays key role in keeping pace with the fast changes related to the fourth industrial revolution and enhance UAE competitiveness, where promoting vocational and technical training is key for job market mainly in new specialities and crafts to further support ‬emiratisation of key sectors," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he chaired meeting of The Executive Council at Emirates Towers in presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and First Deputy Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the vocational and technical training strategy in Dubai, presented by KHDA. The strategy aims to increase number of Emiratis joining vocational training institutes, where currently only 28% of Emiratis who dropped out from schools join vocational training institutes.