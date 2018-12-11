Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Al-Jahnawi and wished that it will contribute to developing ties between the UAE and Tunisia in all fields.

The Tunisian Foreign expressed keenness of his country to enhance cooperation with the UAE in all domains while lauding the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and globally.

Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.