UAE implements 100 humanitarian projects in Yemen during Year of Zayed

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, is monitoring the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and initiatives in Yemen in 2018.

On the development front, the ERC launched a comprehensive plan to rebuild the Red Sea Coast valued at AED107.1 million, in implementation of the directives His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

These projects include the restoration of 143 kilometres of international coastal roads, the maintenance of 43 schools, the restoration of 13 medical clinics, maternity and childhood centres, the provision of solar electricity to thousands of homes, and the drilling of 58 wells with pumps.

The ERC also declared its intention to restore nine fishing marinas, establish a fish market, launch small production projects to support the families of martyrs and vulnerable families, and construct 34 bakeries to benefit 4.32 million people, as well as to restore 50 farms, reinforce the electricity sector, repair the lighting on main roads with solar energy, implement 29 small production projects for the families of martyrs, and provide centres for people of determination with ten vehicles.

The ERC restored several fishing marinas along the Red Sea Coast and provided them with the necessary equipment. It also furnished 17 schools and educational facilities and donated school uniforms to 100,000 students.

The ERC provided clean drinking water to 100,000 Yemenis on the Red Sea Coast, by digging 23 artesian wells and supplying them with water containers, to reach remote villages suffering from the scarcity of water.

The ERC supported many bakeries in Al Khawkhah and At Tuhayta and provided free bread to 100,000 Yemenis, as well as 100 homes in the Red Sea Coast with solar energy panels to generate electricity.

The ERC supported the health sector in the Red Sea Coast, especially in liberated areas, and provided treatment services and medicines to 100,000 Yemeni. It also restored hospitals in Mocha and Khawkhah, as well as the "Motherhood and Childhood" and the "Khawkhah Health" centres and supplied them with medical supplies, medicine and food supplements. It also restored Ad Duraihimi Hospital, At Tuhayta Health Centre and the health centre in Hais.

Regarding the energy sector, the ERC restored the Al Khawkhah Electricity Plant, provided it with fuel for an entire year, maintained the electricity network in the villages surrounding Al Khawkhah, and supplied power generators, and restored and maintained power networks, generators and power lines in Mocha.

On a social level, the ERC organised the second group wedding on the Red Sea Coast for 400 people, as part of a series of group weddings, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to support the stability of Yemeni youth, which benefitted 2,400 Yemenis.

The ERC created job opportunities for 100 women in the Red Sea Coast, to enhance their living conditions and give them a source of income.

On the relief front, the ERC sent humanitarian land convoys, including 100 trucks carrying thousands of tonnes of food and medical supplies, to rescue 1.7 million Yemenis in Hodeidah and neighbouring areas.

During the Year of Zayed, ERC field teams distributed 100,000 food parcels and basic supplies to 100 regions of the Red Sea Coast, benefitting around 700,000 Yemenis, including 500,000 children and over 100,000 women.

The ERC began implementing projects to restore Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, which will benefit 7,187,620 local people, upon the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.