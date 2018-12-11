UAE President receives invitation to 30th Arab League Summit in Tunisia

  • Tuesday 11, December 2018 in 6:17 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received an invitation from President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, to attend the 30th Arab League Summit to be held in Tunis in March 2019.
The invitation was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, during a meeting with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khamis Al-Jahnawi, held at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.
 
During the meeting, Al-Jahnawi also conveyed a verbal message from the Tunisian President addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, concerning the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.
 
Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs were also present during the meeting.