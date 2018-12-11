UAE President receives invitation to 30th Arab League Summit in Tunisia

The invitation was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, during a meeting with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khamis Al-Jahnawi, held at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Al-Jahnawi also conveyed a verbal message from the Tunisian President addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, concerning the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs were also present during the meeting.