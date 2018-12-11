UAE Embassy in Dakar organises inauguration of 3 dams in Gambia

The inauguration was attended by Mohammed Ali bin Ilan, Second Secretary at the UAE Embassy, and Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of Disaster Management and Representative of the Gambian Government, as well as dignitaries and residents from the village.

The audience praised the restoration of the major dam at the main entrance of the village and the construction of two dams at the other entrances of the village, which were destroyed by floods in 2017. They also thanked the foundation for responding to a request from the Gambian government while wishing the UAE’s leadership and people further progress and prosperity.