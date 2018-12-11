UAE, Australia discuss current regional and international developments

Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, who chaired the UAE side during the meeting, highlighted the importance of this round of talks in enhancing bilateral cooperation and consultation on various issues of common concern.

The meeting touched on the current regional and international developments and discussed development cooperation, means of combating terrorism, in addition to reviewing the situation in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Palestine.

The consultation, also saw the Australian delegation chaired by Tony Sheehan, Deputy Secretary International Security, Humanitarian and Consular Group at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as expressing their thanks and appreciation to the UAE government for the warm hospitality.

In conclusion, the two sides agreed to hold a second meeting of political consultations at a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.