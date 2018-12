Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of Khalifa bin Zayed Air College

The graduation ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; along with a number of Sheikhs, senior military officials and foreign military attaches.