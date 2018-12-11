Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman Municipality's Golden Jubilee celebration

The AMPD was officially established in 1968 through a resolution issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, with a mandate to oversee development work in the emirate, to improve health and wellbeing of citizens and to provide community welfare services.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of AMPD, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Sheikhs, senior officials and guests.

Sheikh Humaid expressed pride at the emirate's achievements in municipal work, He praised the AMPD as a shining model for government performance.

He added that the Department is an integral part of Ajman Government's vision which aims at building a happy community that contributes to realising the UAE Vision, the National Agenda and the Spirit of the Union.