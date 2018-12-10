Mohammed bin Rashid attends main session of 3rd Arab Social Media Influencers Summit

His Highness attended the main session of the third Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS), organised by the Dubai Press Club, at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, during which Queen Rania delivered the event’s keynote address. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation; and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also attended the main session.

Other dignitaries attending the main session included Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty King of Bahrain’s Representative for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Charity Organization and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC); and Abdelkader Messahel, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah said she was thrilled to be in Dubai, the city that never fails to amaze by defying reality and racing to build the future, and in the United Arab Emirates, a country distinguished among nations for empowering its citizens with education and opportunities under the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

She also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) that brought together social media influencers and other stakeholders in the field from across the world.