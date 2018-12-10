Mohamed bin Zayed invites Grand Imam of Al Azhar to participate in ‘Global Conference for Human Fraternity’

He directed the invitation to Dr. Al Tayeb during a meeting that was held by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the headquarters of the Al Azhar Institute in Cairo.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several issues facing the Islamic world, as well as the importance of strengthening their efforts to spread the values of tolerance, peace and moderation around the world and countering extremism and hatred.

Sheikh Abdullah stated that the UAE has a well-established policy that is based on strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence while expressing his appreciation for Dr. Al Tayeb’s efforts to champion the nation’s causes, spread the culture of coexistence, peace, and moderation, and counter extremism and terrorism.

Dr. Al Tayeb thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his invitation to visit the UAE and participate in the conference.

He also welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah while valuing the UAE’s efforts to support the causes of the Islamic world and its relevant initiatives, as well as its adoption of the rhetoric of moderation and tolerance.

The meeting was attended by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, and Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders.