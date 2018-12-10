Mohammed bin Rashid attends Arab Social Media Influencers Awards ceremony

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed urged youth to use social media to serve their communities, and participate actively in advancing the development and progress of Arab societies.

Addressing social media influencers at the Arab Social Media Influencers Awards ceremony held in Dubai Monday, His Highness said: "The success of nations is built on optimism, hope and a positive vision for the future backed by planning and hard work. You have a responsibility towards your communities. We rely on you to be a role model for the community and to promote tolerance and openness in today’s fast-paced age."

His Highness highlighted the importance of dialogue, which he said is a key ideal and one of the pillars on which the UAE’s union was forged. The rulers have translated this ideal into reality through Majlises in the past, and social media engagement in the present. In a culturally diverse country, the rulers created a unique model for effective communication with different stakeholders, which has provided a positive impetus to the UAE’s development journey.

His Highness’s remarks came as he attended the Arab Social Media Influencers Awards ceremony in the presence of Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Award ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 3rd Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS), organised by the Dubai Press Club today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Also attending the Awards ceremony were Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with a number of social media influencers from across the Arab world.

Winners honoured at the Award ceremony included Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, who was named the Personality of the Year for her efforts to promote positive change through social media in the fields of humanitarian work and philanthropy, in Jordan as well as regionally and internationally.

The Representative of His Majesty the King of Bahrain for Charity and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received the Award in the ‘Youth Category’ (corporate) on behalf of Bahrain’s Supreme Council of Youth and Sports.

Head of the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, was honoured with the award in the ‘Youth Category’ (individual) for his positive interaction with youth and his contributions to encouraging community participation.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Vice-President for Development and Planning at the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority, won the award in the ‘Sports Category’ for her efforts to promote sports and sports programmes using social media.