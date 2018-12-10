Fujairah Ruler sends condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Aljawhara

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Aljawhara bint Faisal bin Saad Al Saud.
Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, dispatched a similar cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.