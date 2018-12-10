Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of ‘Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’ conference

The conference is being chaired by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board Chair of the Alliance, and is being hosted by Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the country’s guests during their meeting while expressing his hope that the conference will generate innovative solutions and practical results that will help counter the challenges facing the vaccination programmes for children in many countries, especially in developing countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s efforts to support regional and international humanitarian initiatives that will save the lives of millions of children, as part of its leading humanitarian efforts to protect the health of individuals and promote human development around the world.

Sheikh Mohamed also stressed the importance of providing vaccines and innovative solutions, which will assist in the implementation of relevant humanitarian initiatives and programmes.